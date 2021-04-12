Alcohol delivery will become legal in Alabama in October

Alabama will allow people to get beer, wine and liquor delivered to their homes, under a bill signed Monday by Republican Gov. Kay Ivey.

A spokeswoman announced Ivey had signed the bill. It will become law in October.

The beverages would only be delivered to people age 21 and older by companies licensed to deliver. There would also be limits on how much could be delivered in a 24-hour period. For example, beer deliveries would be limited to five cases, and wine deliveries would be limited to 12 bottles.

Lawmakers have debated alcohol delivery bills for years, but the proposal never won final approval until this session.