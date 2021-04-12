North Carolina sheriff’s office identifies two found dead

Two people found dead inside a North Carolina home have been identified, according to a sheriff's office.

The Bladen County Sheriff’s office identified the victims as Sean Patrick Burke, 51, and Robbie Hildreth, 58, news outlets reported. Results of an autopsy on the two victims showed Burke died from blunt force trauma while Hildreth’s cause of death has not been determined.

According to a news release from the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, deputies conducted a welfare check at a home on Cribb Road off U.S. 701 south of Elizabethtown on Thursday and found two people dead at the residence.

The sheriff's office said foul play is suspected and the investigation is continuing.