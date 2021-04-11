Mississippi deputy dies in crash while responding to call

A south Mississippi sheriff's deputy died after he lost control of a police vehicle while responding to a call.

Deputy Pat Barnes died Saturday, said Jefferson Davis County Sheriff Ron Strickland.

Strickland said Barnes was responding to a fight at a Prentiss motel to back up the Prentiss Police Department.

Barnes ran off the road and hit a tree, Strickland said, dying before he could be taken to a hospital.

Deputy Denise Jackson tells the Clarion Ledger that Barnes was coming from Bassfield and turned on his lights and siren to pass another vehicle when he crashed.

The 49-year-old Barnes leaves behind two daughters and a granddaughter, Jackson said. He had been a Jefferson Davis County deputy for four years or more, she said.

“Deputy Barnes’s sacrifice while in service to the citizens of Jefferson Davis County, no matter the span of time cannot go unmentioned. We will honor him, his family and his memory and never forget what happened to this deputy,” Strickland said.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves tweeted condolences, writing he was “deeply saddened” by the death and would pray for Barnes' family.