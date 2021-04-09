Man arrested at Madison airport with gun in bag

Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Missouri man Friday after he tried to board a plane at the Dane County Regional Airport with a loaded handgun in his bag.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release that the 42-year-old man is from Fulton, Missouri. He tried to board a plane at 6 a.m. when federal Transportation Security Administration workers detected the handgun in his bag at a security checkpoint and alerted deputies.

The sheriff’s department said the man doesn’t have a concealed carry permit and was taken to jail.

The release didn’t offer any further details. The sheriff department's spokeswoman, Elise Schaffer, said the man is a truck driver. He was getting on a flight to transition to another job and did not go through any other airport, she said.

The man apparently forgot the gun was in his bag, Schaffer said. He was very upset when he discovered it was in the bag while going through security and was “completely cooperative,” she said.