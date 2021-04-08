Yakima Council candidate pleads innocent to assault

A Yakima City Council candidate has pleaded innocent to assault and malicious mischief in an incident in which he’s accused of pointing a gun at people and breaking a window.

Garth McKinney, 28, entered his plea Monday in Yakima County Superior Court, the Yakima Herald-Republic reported.

Police went to the residence around 4:20 p.m. March 28 after a report of a man who hit a woman. Officers found the woman sitting outside the apartment with a bruise on her face, and McKinney saying he wanted his daughter, whom he shares with the woman, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The woman said the bruise was acne, but her parents said McKinney and their daughter were having problems, and she came back from time with McKinney with the bruise, the affidavit said.

The woman’s mother refused to let her daughter go with McKinney, the affidavit said. McKinney threw his motorcycle helmet through the apartment window and pointed a pistol at the woman’s parents, who told police that McKinney said, “This will not end well,” the affidavit said.

Officers found a pistol tucked in the back of McKinney’s pants, the affidavit said.

McKinney announced last year that he would run for the council seat currently held by Councilman Brad Hill, who said he would not seek re-election.