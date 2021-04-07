South Mississippi sheriff set to run for US House in 2022

A sheriff in south Mississippi says he will challenge U.S. Rep. Steven Palazzo in the 2022 Republican primary.

Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell announced his campaign Wednesday. He said in a statement that he believes his experience as a law enforcement officer “has prepared me to go to Washington and fight back against those who seek to radically change this great country.”

Palazzo is a military veteran and former state lawmaker who was first elected to the U.S. House in 2010 when he unseated Democratic Rep. Gene Taylor. He allied himself with Donald Trump during Trump's presidency from January 2017 until early this year. Palazzo is expected to seek another two-year term in 2022.

Another Republican, Carl Boyanton, has already said he will challenge Palazzo next year.

Mississippi's 4th Congressional District includes Hattiesburg, Pascagoula, Biloxi, Gulfport and Bay St. Louis.