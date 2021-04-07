Biden administration to restart assistance to Palestinians

The new U.S. government wants to reintroduce the support for Palestinians stopped by former president Donald Trump.

The State Department said Wednesday that $150 million is initially to go to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine (UNRWA) for humanitarian aid, and $75 million in development aid is earmarked for projects in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

Another $10 million is to be used for peace-building measures, and support for security issues is to be resumed. Among other things, the funds are to help the Palestinians cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. wants to advance "prosperity, security and freedom" for both Israelis and Palestinians, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, adding that this also served the goal of making progress toward an agreement on a two-state solution.

The resumption of assistance was in Washington's interest, Blinken said.

It was not immediately clear to which period the announced aid sums referred.

In 2018, Trump's administration had almost completely cut off aid to the Palestinians, stopping payments to UNRWA.

The Palestinian leadership no longer regarded the U.S. as an acceptable mediator, but as a partisan protecting power of Israel. President Joe Biden's administration now wants to rebuild support and political contacts with the Palestinians to promote a two-state solution.