Washington Senate OKs restrictions on police tactics, gear

The Washington state Senate has approved a measure restricting certain police tactics and gear, including the use of neck restraints and tear gas, following last year’s turbulent protests for racial justice.

Majority Democrats pushed the bill through on a 27-22 vote Tuesday night over the objections of Republicans who warned it would endanger officers and the public alike. The measure, a centerpiece of the Democrats' police-reform agenda, would allow the use of tear gas only in response to riots that occur in jails or prisons, or to deal with barricaded subjects or hostage situations.

It also bans the use of choke holds and neck restraints, limits the use of high-speed pursuits and restricts the acquisition of military equipment by police departments.

The bill already passed the House but now returns there for approval of changes made in the Senate.