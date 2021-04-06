Mississippi cities hold primaries for mayor, other offices

Voters cast their ballots at the the Young Men's Business Club during the municipal primary elections, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Moss Point,, Miss. (Alyssa Newton/The Sun Herald via AP) AP

Many Mississippi cities were holding party primaries Tuesday to choose nominees for mayor and other offices.

Tupelo and Moss Point are among the places where the incumbent mayor did not seek reelection for a four-year term that begins July 1.

Lee County Supervisor Todd Jordan and Tupelo City Councilman Markel Whittington were competing in the Republican primary mayoral primary in Tupelo, the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reported. The nominee will face Democrat Victor Fleitas in the June 8 general election.

Six candidates were running in the Democratic mayoral primary in Moss Point, the Sun Herald reported. They are state Rep. Jeramey Anderson, previous Moss Point city human services director Tenesha Batiste, two-term Moss Point Alderman Sherwood Bradford Sr., businessman Billy Knight, teacher assistant Ashelia McCorvey and Shira Stallworth, who has worked as a nursing assistant. The Democratic nominee will face Republican Richard McBride and independent Howard Bailey.

If runoffs are needed for municipal primaries, they will be April 27.

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba is seeking a second term. He was facing former firefighter Kenneth Wilson and Patty Patterson, who describes herself as a social entrepreneur, in the Democratic primary.

The two Republican primary candidates in Jackson were former journalist Ponto Downing and security officer Jason Wells. The Democratic and Republican nominees in Jackson will face three independents in the general election: Shafeqah Lodree, Charlotte Reeves and Les Tannehill.