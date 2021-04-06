Facing midterm headwinds, House Democrats target fewer districts

WASHINGTON — Democrats signaled Tuesday that they will be taking a conservative approach to picking up House seats in 2022 as they defend their narrow majority and fight the historical headwinds facing the party in control of the White House during a midterm election.

The initial target list from the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee included only 21 districts held by Republicans and one open seat where they will be focusing their resources over the next two years. The list, one of the DCCC’s first official strategy memos of the cycle, came months later and was notably shorter than the list of 33 targets it released in January 2019.

Democratic campaign officials said they will spend the coming months reminding constituents of Republican members in targeted districts that their representatives voted against President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan — a bill that passed the House and the Senate without Republican support but has been popular across the political spectrum in opinion polls.

“Every single Republican on this list voted against putting checks in pockets and shots in arms, and we’re going to make sure voters in their district know it,” DCCC Chairman Sean Patrick Maloney said. “The DCCC is prepared to protect our majority by recruiting compelling candidates and empowering their campaigns with the resources they need to draw the contrast between Democrats’ record of fighting for the middle class and Republicans’ toxic brand of defending conspiratorial insurrectionists and opposing direct relief for working families.”

The Democrats’ targets are centered on suburban districts where demographic shifts and the leftward shift of white, college-educated voters contributed to the blue wave in the 2018 midterms and to Biden’s victory in November. The list also includes nine districts where Biden won but the Democratic House candidate lost by narrow margins.

It also contains notable omissions.

Only two of the targeted districts are in Texas — a state that has remained stubbornly difficult for Democrats to crack in spite of demographic trends that have worked in their favor in other parts of the country. The DCCC’s initial target list in the 2020 cycle included six Texas districts. The new list also leaves out several Districts that Democrats lost in November, including New York’s 11th District, New Mexico’s 2nd District, Oklahoma’s 5th Distric, Minnesota’s 7th District and South Carolina’s 1st District.

Republicans need a net gain of five seats in 2022 to take the House majority.

Republicans seized on those omissions as a sign of Democrats’ vulnerability and of successful Republican messaging around issues like protecting oil and gas industry jobs from Democratic climate initiatives.

“The DCCC confirmed what we already knew: Democrats are on defense because they have to defend a toxic socialist agenda focused on raising taxes, opening borders, closing schools and killing jobs.” National Republican Congressional Committee spokesman Michael McAdams said.

House Democrats lost a net of 11 seats in the 2020 election, with 13 of their incumbents defeated. Democrats also lost an open Democratic seat and picked up three open GOP seats. No House Republican incumbent lost.

Republicans are optimistic they can build on that performance in the coming months, aided by the historic advantage of the out-of-power party during a midterm cycle.

The NRCC announced its initial list of 47 Democratic targets in February. .

With results of the 2020 census delayed, it will be a while before a clear picture of the vulnerable House members emerges. Data showing how the 435 House seats would be apportioned among the 50 states, originally due on Dec. 31, is not expected until the end of this month, and it will be several more months until states get detailed local data needed to redraw district boundaries.

Here is list of DCCC targets:

— AZ-02 — Open seat (Democratic Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick not running again)

— AZ-06 — David Schweikert

— CA-21 — David Valadao

— CA-25 — Mike Garcia

— CA-39 — Young Kim

— CA-48 — Michelle Steel

— FL-26 — Carlos Gimenez

— FL-27 — Maria Elvira Salazar

— IA-01 — Ashley Hinson

— IA-02 — Mariannette Miller-Meeks

— IN-05 — Victoria Spartz

— MO-02 — Ann Wagner

— NE-02 — Don Bacon

— NY-02 — Andrew Garbarino

— NY-22 — Claudia Tenney

— NY-24 — John Katko

— OH-01 — Steve Chabot

— PA-01 — Brian Fitzpatrick

— PA-10 — Scott Perry

— TX-23 — Tony Gonzales

— TX-24 — Beth Van Duyne

— UT-04 — Burgess Owens