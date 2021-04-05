Police: 2 killed in shooting, crash in St. Louis

Two people were killed Monday in a shooting and car crash in St. Louis.

Police responded just before 2:30 p.m. to a report of a shooting and crash with injuries at the city's North Pointe neighborhood, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Officers found one victim suffering from gunshot wounds inside the wrecked vehicle and another dead inside a home a few blocks away just over the county line in Jennings. The victim who was inside the vehicle died at the hospital, police said.

Police did not immediately release further details.