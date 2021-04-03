Georgia police department collects 40 guns in buyback event

A Georgia police department says it collected a few dozen firearms during a gun buyback event.

Police in Albany handed out $4,500 worth of gift cards in exchange for 40 guns during the four-hour event outside the Albany Civic Center, WALB-TV reported.

People exchanging weapons Thursday traded in handguns, long rifles and even a sawed-off shotgun.

Albany Police Capt. Benita Childs said gunowners she spoke with during the buyback seemed to be responsible people, with some saying they wanted weapons out of their homes to protect their grandchildren.

Albany Police Chief Michael Persley said he hopes to hold another gun buyback event, perhaps in the fall.