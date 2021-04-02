71-year-old man missing for nearly a month found dead

A 71-year-old South Carolina man reported missing nearly a month ago has been found dead.

Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford said Johnny L. Thompson of Blythewood was found Wednesday, about a mile away from where he was last seen, WIS-TV reported.

Thompson was originally reported missing March 3. He was last seen at a retirement home on Duke Avenue. Police said Thompson was found by someone who lives on the street.

Investigators with the Columbia Police Department do not suspect foul play in Thompson's death.

“We are working with (the) Columbia Police Department to fully investigate this matter,” Rutherford said.

Rutherford said they have not determined how long Thompson had been dead before his body was discovered.