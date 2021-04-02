Man dies after being shot by Muncie police during chase

A man shot by police during a chase and gun battle in east central Indiana has died of his wounds, authorities said.

Jonathan Levi Allen, 28, a former Muncie resident who most recently resided in Wichita, Kansas, died sometime following the March 3 shooting, authorities told The Star Press on Thursday.

Indiana State Police said Allen was shot in the head by a Muncie officer and crashed his SUV into a parked vehicle.

Muncie officers responding to a report of a suspect in an SUV firing gunshots tried to pull the vehicle but Allen didn't stop and a short pursuit ensued before police ended it because school buses were nearby. The chase resumed when authorities learned Allen was holding a female passenger against her will in his vehicle, state police said.

“The suspect began firing multiple gunshots from the SUV towards officers and civilians,” state police said in a news release.

Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman said he will review the state police investigation of the chase and shooting.