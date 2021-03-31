Biden administration receives extension on decision to release Trump taxes

The Biden administration again asked a federal judge for another month to decide whether to turn over former President Donald Trump’s tax returns to Congress.

In a court filing Wednesday, the Treasury Department said it was still weighing how to respond to a subpoena by House Democrats seeking six years of Trump’s personal and business tax returns. U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden later granted the extension to April 30. Earlier this month, he had delayed the deadline to March 31 from March 3.

After the previous extension, attorneys for House Democrats said any delay “should be limited, given how long the Committee’s request has been stymied.” But on Wednesday, House Democrats joined the Biden administration in asking for more time. In a joint filing, the two parties said they “have had communications, and anticipate further communications, that may inform” the Treasury Department’s position on whether to hand over the returns.

The back-and-forth is part of a multipronged legal effort by House Democrats to gain access to the returns, after Trump became the first president in modern history not to release them to the public. This case dates to 2019, when the House Ways and Means Committee sued to compel then-Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin to hand over the records.