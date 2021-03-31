Former state lawmaker sentenced for misusing campaign funds

A former Democratic state representative from St. Louis County was sentenced Wednesday to 21 months in prison for misusing campaign money for personal expenses.

A federal judge in St. Louis also ordered 39-year-old Courtney Curtis to repay nearly $48,000. He pleaded guilty in November to three counts of wire fraud.

Federal prosecutors say Curtis used campaign donations for personal expenses in 2016 and 2017. In his plea, he admitted using money for rent, travel expenses, meals and other expenses. He also admitted filing false campaign finance reports to cover up the crimes.

Curtis was first elected in 2012 in Missouri’s 73rd District was re-elected twice.

He was fined $114,050 by the Missouri Ethics Commission in 2017 for campaign law violations. He resigned in 2018 when the Democratic Party prohibited him from running for the state Senate after he failed to pay the fine, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.