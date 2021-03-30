Ex-Idaho university employee faces money misuse charges

Prosecutors in Idaho have charged the former University of Idaho associate director of alumni relations with multiple felonies after he was accused of allegedly spending more than $2,700 in unauthorized transactions on his university purchase card.

Tim Helmke, 49, of Moscow was charged with one count of misuse of public money by a public employee and two counts of forgery relating to purchases made between 2019 and 2020, The Moscow-Pullman Daily News reported.

A probable cause affidavit said Helmke spent $2,768.34 at a Moscow Bear Boosters auction, Moscow Chamber of Commerce auction and Best Western Plus University Inn trivia night, as well as on theater tickets and books.

Helmke appeared in court on Monday in front of Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall. An arraignment is scheduled for next Monday. It was not immediately known if Helmke had a lawyer who could comment on his behalf in response to the allegations.

In Idaho, the maximum penalty for felony misuse of public funds in excess of $300 is 14 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. The maximum penalty for felony forgery is 14 years in prison.

University of Idaho spokesperson Jodi Walker said Helmke's employment at the university ended in October. He is still listed as president of the Moscow Chamber of Commerce board of directors, according to the chamber's website.