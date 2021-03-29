National Politics

Police identify man fatally shot by St. Charles Co. officer

The Associated Press

ST. CHARLES, Mo.

Authorities have identified a man killed last week by a St. Charles County police officer after allegedly pointing a gun at the officer.

Police said Monday that the man killed was 32-year-old Daniel Nolan of Arnold, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

The shooting happened about 2 a.m. Friday on a grade school parking lot. Police say the incident stemmed from a report of a suicidal man with a weapon. Responding officers were searching the school parking lot when one officer confronted the man, who reportedly pointed a weapon at the officer.

Officials said the officer shot Nolan, then administered first aid until paramedics arrived. Nolan died at the scene.

