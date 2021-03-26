Police say officer fatally shot armed man threating family

A man who was threatening his estranged common-law wife and three children in San Antonio was fatally shot by an officer early Friday, according to Police Chief William McManus.

Officers called to a domestic disturbance about 1:30 a.m. found the man armed with a knife trying to force his way into the home, McManus said. A shot from a stun gun had no effect on the man, who then broke through the door into the home, according to the chief, and officers followed him inside.

A second shot from a stun gun failed to stop the man, according to McManus.

“At that point, the officers felt compelled to use deadly force,” firing two shots, killing the man, McManus said. “I don't want to say exactly what happened because I haven't seen the body cam” video of the shooting.

There were no other injuries and the officer who opened fire is on paid leave, McManus said.

McManus said the children are aged 17, 13 and 7 and it is believed the man is the father of only the 7-year-old.