Council will hire investigator to probe sheriff’s conduct

The Pierce County Council will hire an independent investigator to look into Sheriff Ed Troyer’s conduct during a confrontation with a Black newspaper carrier near his Tacoma home.

Pierce County Council Chair Derek Young announced the investigation Tuesday, directing council staff to begin the process of finding someone to conduct an investigation, The Seattle Times reported.

In a news release, the council said the investigation timeline and scope would depend on details of whatever contract proposal the council approves.

Troyer, who is white, said he welcomes the investigation. “I will be fully cooperative and hopefully it will clear things up for everybody involved,” he said.

Troyer, who is independently elected and does not report to the council, has faced calls from some civil rights advocates and Democratic organizations for his resignation or suspension over the Jan. 27 encounter reported by the Times last week.

On Monday, Democratic Party leaders for the 29th and 27th Legislative districts of Tacoma passed a resolution demanding Troyer resign immediately, saying the incident “could have left another Black man dead at the hands of police.”

Troyer has rebuffed those calls, saying he didn’t do anything wrong.

Troyer says he did not know the race of the carrier, 24-year-old Sedrick Altheimer, when he got in his personal SUV to investigate what he said was a suspicious vehicle.

After following and getting into a standoff at around 2 a.m., Troyer called emergency dispatchers, repeatedly saying Altheimer was threatening to kill him. That drew a massive police response.

Altheimer, who was delivering newspapers on his regular route that night, said he never threatened Troyer and that the aggressive police response left him fearing for his life.

Troyer backed off his claim about death threats when questioned by Tacoma police, saying Altheimer “never threatened him,” according to a police incident report.

Troyer said the report by officer Chad Lawless is inaccurate and that Altheimer did threaten him but that he didn’t want to press charges.

A Tacoma police spokesperson said this week the department stands by Lawless’ report.