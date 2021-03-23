Kentucky pension bill offers relief to community agencies

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear signed legislation Tuesday designed to provide relief for frontline community social services agencies that have struggled with rising pension costs.

By changing the pension formula, the bill aims to safeguard essential services, Beshear said. Some services were at risk of cutbacks because the agencies had faced surging pension contribution rates.

“This bill gives more time for these agencies to pay their pension obligation, which in turn means more services are available," Beshear said at a news conference. “It means more communities will be served, programs will be safe from cuts and these agencies will keep their doors open.”

The bill garnered bipartisan support in the legislature. Its sponsors included Republican Rep. Jim DuPlessis.

The measure offers relief for such agencies as rape crisis centers, domestic violence shelters, child advocacy centers and other organizations on the frontlines of caring for vulnerable people.

Under the bill, such agencies will be allowed to pay a fixed dollar amount per employee over 30 years, instead of a constantly changing percentage of payroll.

Multiple community agency officials thanked lawmakers and Beshear for the legislation. The pension measure was among several bills signed into law by the governor on Tuesday.