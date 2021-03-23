Kansas City OKs police policies on protests, body cameras

Kansas City police officials approved two policies Tuesday that respond to demands from activists for police reform.

One policy approved by the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners creates guidelines for how police should respond to protesters during public demonstrations. Officers must limit their use of less-lethal weapons such as tear gas, create a buffer zone between them and demonstrators and avoid intentionally escalating tensions.

Officers are also required to focus on people who are violating the law, while allowing others to continue to exercise their right to free speech, The Kansas City Star reported.

The change came after police were criticized for their handling of social justice protests in Kansas City last summer, when officers used tear gas and other less-lethal means to disperse crowds.

The second policy requires officers to activate their body-worn cameras during every interaction with the public. Videos that are not needed for evidence will be kept for 180 days.

Community leaders have been asking for years that officers wear body cameras to record confrontations with the public.

In June, police announced they received a total of $2.5 million to fund a body camera program.