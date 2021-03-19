Mississippi city welcomes new police chief

A suburb of Jackson has a new man at the helm of the police department.

DeJohn Hampton, the former police chief in Terry, is now leading the department in Crystal Springs.

Crystal Springs Mayor Sally Garland says Hampton replaces Chris Palmer, who recently retired after nearly 27 years of service.

Hampton officially took over the department Wednesday, WLBT-TV reported.

He said his main focuses for the city are the drug problem, juveniles and wanting to build respect back within the community as it relates to the officers who serve it.

“The community has lost a lot of trust and we want to gain that trust back,” Hampton said.

Terry Mayor Joseph Kendrick said the city has not named a new chief of police or an interim chief yet. Kendrick said they are in the application process at the moment.