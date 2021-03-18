Family of Black man killed by deputies to sue county

A law firm representing the family of a young Black man killed by police in Southwest Washington announced Thursday it has filed a tort claim against Clark County for wrongful death.

The announcement came at a news conference with Peterson’s father, mother and girlfriend and extended family present, The Columbian reported.

All said they want justice for Peterson and said they want police to wear body cameras.

Court records say three Clark County deputies shot Peterson, of Camas, on Oct. 29 after authorities said he sold Xanax pills to a confidential informant in Hazel Dell. Deputies fired 34 rounds at the 21-year-old, who was hit four times. Peterson was carrying a handgun but investigators have found no evidence that he fired it.

Peterson had ignored commands to drop the weapon, investigators said. Peterson died at the scene.

An investigation into the shooting by a regional law enforcement team is complete and under review by a prosecutor outside Clark County.

After the family’s press conference, Clark County Sheriff Chuck Atkins called Peterson’s death “a tragedy” and said “Our condolences are with the Peterson family.”

Family members also said Thursday that the derogatory comments made last week by a longtime Clark County judge mischaracterized their son and undermined the integrity of the court.

In talking with another court official, Zimmerman called Peterson “the Black guy they are trying to make an angel out of” and said he was “dumb” for assuming he was headed to prison for a long time over a relatively minor drug bust.

Zimmerman has essentially been stripped of his judicial duties. Zimmerman apologized on Tuesday and said he would “take time off.”