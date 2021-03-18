Police pursuit ends when driver crashes; 2 passengers killed

A Pennsylvania man being pursued by Ohio state police eventually crashed his car, killing two passengers and injuring a third, authorities said.

Michael Simbo, 24, of Clifton Heights, has been charged with two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and single counts of aggravated vehicular assault and failure to comply. It wasn't known Thursday if he had retained an attorney.

Troopers initially tried to stop Simbo's vehicle in Trumbull County on Tuesday afternoon because he was speeding, authorities said. Simbo would not pull over, though, and a high-speed chase ensued.

Simbo soon entered the Ohio Turnpike, and troopers briefly ended the chase when it entered a construction zone on the highway. They renewed their pursuit once the vehicles cleared that area, but called it off again after Simbo exited the turnpike at State Route 8 in Summit County, citing concerns about vehicle speeds and dangerous road conditions.

Simbo then crashed his car a short time later in Boston Township. Two passengers in his vehicle — Ramon Smith, 22, of Flint, Michigan, and Ari’onna Taylor, 16, of Chester, Pennsylvania — were pronounced dead at the scene, while Simbo and a third passenger were treated for injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Authorities said the car Simbo was driving was being sought in connection with a shooting that occurred in Pennsylvania. Further details about that incident were not disclosed.