Law enforcement resuscitates kayaker who overturned in lake

A state wildlife officer and a county sheriff's deputy have resuscitated a kayaker whose vessel overturned in a North Carolina lake.

The Charlotte Observer reports that the incident occurred Saturday at Falls Reservoir. It's a lake along the Yadkin River in eastern Stanly County.

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission said that master officer David Ritzheimer was patrolling the water by boat when he heard cries for help from a group gathered on the shore. A kayak was seen overturned in the middle of the lake and the kayaker had been underwater for several minutes.

The kayaker had no pulse and was not breathing. Ritzheimer and sheriff’s deputy Darnell Almond took turns performing CPR until the kayaker was able to breathe.

The kayaker was identified as Russell Elliott Kraus of Albemarle. He remained hospitalized Monday, state wildlife officials told the newspaper.

Officials said that he was wearing a personal flotation device. But it was ripped, which allowed him to sink.