With Cuomo in peril, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone mulls run for governor

NEW YORK — As New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo faces growing calls to resign, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone is taking steps toward a possible gubernatorial run.

In recent days, Bellone has been speaking with “some of the top national consultants who are here in New York,” along with “big-time donors,” said a source close to the Democratic politician.

“Steve is seriously considering jumping in to make his run for governor,” the source said, adding that the idea of Bellone making a run has “always been out there, and now there’s a real opening.”

Bellone became Suffolk County executive in 2012 and made headlines for clashing with then-District Attorney Thomas Spota, who was eventually convicted of obstruction of justice.

Cuomo’s term in Albany ends in 2022. But even as calls grow for him to leave office amid allegations of sexual misconduct, including calls from both U.S. senators for New York, the incumbent has indicated he’s not going down without a fight.

Still, Bellone is serious about exploring a possible run, said the source close to him.

“He’s being very proactive,” the person said. “The fundraising has picked up quite a bit, and the fundraising has picked up because the calls are starting to come in from all across the state.”

With Cuomo facing “a crisis of public trust,” Bellone can point to his leadership role in the response to Hurricane Sandy for badly hit Suffolk County and to his battles against local corruption, the source said.

Cuomo’s crises have prompted widespread speculation on possible challengers and successors.

Names in the mix include state Attorney General Letitia James and city Public Advocate Jumaane Williams. James has been mum on the possibility, while Williams hinted at his interest in a recent tweet.