Police: 2 killed in Evanston shooting, no one in custody

Two men are dead and on one is custody following a shooting in suburban Chicago on Friday, according to authorities.

Evanston police say they responded to reports of shots fired and found three wounded men at the scene of the shooting. It wasn’t immediately known if the shooting occurred on the street or in a home.

All three were taken to Evanston Hospital, where two men died of their injuries. A third man was being treated for non-life threatening injuries, according to authorities.

Police say a male wearing a dark-colored hoodie and gray sweat pants was seen running away from the scene of the shooting. Evanston-Skokie School District 65, which serves kindergarten through 8th grade students and is on a hybrid learning schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic, put schools on soft lockdown through the end of the day.

“Based on an update from the Evanston Police Department, we do not believe there is an active threat to any of our schools at this time,” district administrators said in a statement.

School officials said they anticipated students being dismissed at the normal time, with additional staff on school grounds at that time.