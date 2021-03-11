California’s newest state senator takes office

FILE - In this April 9, 2019, file photo, Assemblywoman Sydney Kamlager D-Los Angeles, a member of the Assembly Public Safety Committee, gestures during a hearing in Sacramento, Calif. Kamlager of Los Angeles was sworn in as California's newest state senator on Thursday, March 11, 2021, making a short move from the state Assembly that will trigger yet another special election. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File) AP

Sydney Kamlager of Los Angeles was sworn in as California's newest state senator on Thursday, making a short move from the state Assembly that will trigger yet another special election.

Kamlager replaces former state Sen. Holly Mitchell, her fellow Democrat who left mid-term after the November election to join the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors.

She had more than two-thirds of the vote in a March 2 special election, comfortably more than the 50% needed to avoid a runoff, according to the latest tally Thursday from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk.

Kamlager advanced from a seven-candidate field to represent the 30th Senate District in Los Angeles County. The district includes central and western Los Angeles County, including Culver City, Ladera Heights, View Park and West Athens, and the Los Angeles neighborhoods of Downtown, South Los Angeles, Crenshaw, Mid-City, Century City, Cheviot Hills and Mar Vista.

That gives the 40-member state Senate 31 Democrats and nine Republicans.

Another special election is set for April 6 to replace former Democratic Assemblywoman Shirley Weber after she was appointed secretary of state.