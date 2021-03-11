Former Alabama police officer accused of sexual misconduct

A former police officer in suburban Birmingham was arrested on a charge of engaging in sexual conduct with a female prisoner, Attorney General Steve Marshall's office said Thursday.

David Wayne Montgomery of Orange Beach, who previously worked as a police officer in Trussville, surrendered to authorities in Jefferson County on a charge of custodial sexual misconduct and was released on a bond of $15,000.

Montgomery, 51, was accused of having sexual contact with a prisoner at the Trussville City Jail, a statement said. Details, including the date of the alleged incident, were not made public.

Court records were not yet available to show whether Montgomery had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.