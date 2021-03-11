Former Alabama sheriff indicted on ethics charges

A former southeast Alabama sheriff has been indicted on charges of using his office for personal gain after an investigation found more than $85,000 missing from public accounts.

Court records filed Wednesday show former Barbour County Sheriff Leroy Davie Upshaw is facing two felony ethics charges.

Upshaw, 50, left office in January 2019 after losing a reelection bid, and he was arrested in September for the alleged misuse of public funds after the Alabama Ethics Commission referred a complaint against Upshaw to prosecutors.

The attorney general’s office said Thursday its special prosecutions division presented the case to grand jurors. A sworn statement filed by an investigator about Upshaw's arrest last year said he and family remembers improperly received about $85,000 from public accounts from 2015 through 2018.

An attorney for Upshaw did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

Upshaw is free on bonds totaling $30,000, the state said.