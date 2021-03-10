Small raises for SC teachers likely after House vote

Teachers in South Carolina will likely get their small annual raises this school year after all.

The House unanimously approved Wednesday giving teachers “step raises,” which are increases of several hundred dollars a year teachers get for each year of service.

The proposal is heading to Gov. Henry McMaster's desk. The governor asked for the raises to be restored in his January State of the State address.

A lump sum covering the entire school year will be in teachers' checks by June 15 under the proposal. Lawmakers set aside $50 million, but don't expect it will cost that much.

The raises were delayed last fall by the House, which wanted to wait and see how the economy and tax revenue reacted to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tax revenues have not fallen significantly in the state.

Step raises for next school year and any other possible increases in teacher pay will be taken up in the full state budget which the House will consider over the next month or so.