Special election called to fill vacant Alabama House seat

A special election has been set to fill a vacancy in the Alabama House.

House District 78, recently left vacant by Kirk Hatcher after he was elected to the state Senate, covers south, west and north Montgomery.

Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday set the special primary election for Tuesday, May 25, her office said in a news release. If a special primary runoff is needed, it will happen on Tuesday, June 22.

The special general election for the seat will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

“I congratulate Kirk Hatcher for his successful bid to serve as the next Senator for District 26,” Ivey said. “It is critical for the people of House District 78 to have representation, and I encourage strong candidates to step forward and serve their community.”

The deadline for qualifying with major political parties will be March 23 at 5 p.m. The deadline for all independent candidates and/or minor parties is May 25 at 5 p.m.