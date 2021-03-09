12 communities to split funding for recreational trails

Twelve Kentucky communities will split nearly $700,000 to improve access to recreational trails, Gov. Andy Beshear said.

The projects will upgrade parks and recreational spaces across the state, Beshear said Monday in a statement. Funding from the Recreational Trails Program will go to projects in the counties of Carroll, Franklin, Garrard, Harlan, Hart, Henderson, Martin, Perry and Shelby and the cities of Madisonville, Morganfield and Corbin. The funding will help communities develop, construct or maintain trails.

“Our parks and outdoor spaces are critically important in our communities and enhance the quality of life for Kentuckians by providing safe, green spaces to exercise and spend time with loved ones,” Beshear said.

Funding from the federal Recreational Trails Program is administered at the state level by the Department for Local Government to selected communities.