Supreme Court rejects another Georgia election lawsuit

ATLANTA — The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal in a lawsuit that sought to stop the January runoff election that flipped control of the U.S. Senate to the Democrats.

The lawsuit, filed in December by attorney L. Lin Wood, said Georgia's processes for handling absentee ballots for the runoff violated state law. Wood also objected to the state's process for verifying signatures on absentee ballots and to processing those ballots before Election Day and the use of drop boxes for voters to return their ballots. He said those policies led to widespread voting fraud in the November general election.

In December a federal judge rejected Wood's request for a temporary restraining order halting the election. The judge said Wood lacked standing to file the lawsuit and his claims of potential voter fraud were "too speculative."

Wood appealed to the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and later to the Supreme Court. On Monday the high court rejected Wood's appeal without comment.

It's the second time in recent weeks the Supreme Court has rejected a Georgia election lawsuit. In February the court rejected Wood's appeal of a lawsuit that sought to overturn the November presidential election.

The lawsuits were part of an extraordinary burst of litigation over the November presidential election and the January runoff that saw Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock elected to the U.S. Senate.