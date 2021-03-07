Gwinnett County elections head resigns post for new job

The Gwinnett County elections director is stepping down to take a new job.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution reported that Kristi Royston would be taking a new job as customer satisfaction representative for Free Orange Press, which prints election-related material as well as other products. Royston's last day is March 17.

She has been the elections director since 2019, but in her resignation letter she said it was not a job she'd particularly wanted.

“Those who sat on the Board when I was promoted are aware that I really didn’t want the job of Elections Supervisor,” Royston said in her resignation letter, according to the newspaper. “I went into the position because I felt that staff needed someone they trusted to work with them through 2020.”

Before becoming director, Royston was the assistant elections director since 2010.