Mooving time: Georgia police find a new home for a lost cow

The Savannah Police Department has canine officers and horses for mounted patrols. For a short period, the force also had a police cow.

Savannah officers were dispatched Jan. 26 to reports of a cow wandering alongside Interstate 16, according to a police news release. While police got the word out that they were looking for the bovine’s owners, the cow moved into the stables where mounted officers keep their horses.

Weeks passed and no owner came forward, police said, so they began a search to find the cow a new home.

Officers said goodbye to the cow Monday. It’s going to live at Skylands Animal Sanctuary and Rescue in Wantage Township, New Jersey.