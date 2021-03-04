Lawsuit in injuring of Wichita police officer set for trial

A lawsuit filed by the family of a Wichita police officer who suffered brain injuries when he was run over by a stolen car is scheduled to go to trial on Aug. 9.

Officer Brian Arterburn was critically injured in February 2017 when he was hit by the car while putting down stop sticks during a police pursuit. He was treated in hospitals in Colorado and Texas before returning to Wichita and taking a medical retirement from the force.

The family is seeking $75 million plus punitive damages from Eddy’s Chevrolet Cadillac and its owners, and the car’s driver, Justin Terrazas. The lawsuit contends the dealership did not report the car was stolen for two months before the chase, despite being told it was being used for criminal activity, The Wichita Eagle reported.

The dealership has said previously that the vehicle was stolen and that it has “no clear understanding” of how Terrazas had it in his possession. Terrazas has refused to answer questions posed by The Eagle about where he got the Tahoe.

Terrazas is serving a sentence of more than 28 years after pleading guilty to several charges related to the incident.