Reward offered in young girl’s 1999 slaying in Alabama

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey's office and CrimeStoppers have joined together to offer a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever killed an 11-year-old girl more than 20 years ago.

Shameka Ray, 11, was reported missing from her Lee County home in January 1999. She was later found murdered in Valley, Alabama, WTVM-TV reported.

Ivey's office and CrimeStoppers are offering $5,000 apiece to help clear the case 22 years later.

Anyone with information on Ray's death is asked to contact Chambers County Sheriff’s Office at 334-864-4335.