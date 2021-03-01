Senate vote moves Raimondo closer to Cabinet confirmation

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A procedural vote by the U.S. Senate on Monday night moved Gina Raimondo closer to confirmation as the Biden administration's commerce secretary, and to her resignation as Rhode Island governor.

The Senate voted 84-15 to limit debate and scheduled the final vote for 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas — who earlier sought to delay the vote out of a stated belief she had not taken a firm enough stand against Chinese telecom giant Huawei — will be given 30 minutes earlier in the day to state his case.

The final confirmation vote will lead to Raimondo's midterm resignation as governor after a decade on the Rhode Island political stage, first as state treasurer and then as the top office-holder in the tiniest state in the nation.

“Governor Raimondo will soon be Secretary Raimondo,'' said U.S. Senate Jack Reed of Rhode Island. "She’s earned bipartisan praise because she is extremely well-qualified and has a real knack for connecting with people and solving problems.

"I am thrilled she will soon be serving Rhode Island and the nation in this new capacity and I look forward to addressing her as ‘Madam Secretary,’” Reed said.

It has been difficult to pin down Raimondo's staff on when she intends to resign: right after the Senate vote or just ahead of her swearing-in to her new federal job, which may not take place until Wednesday.

But Reed's office laid out this likely sequence of events:

"After Raimondo is confirmed by the full U.S. Senate, she will resign as governor and be sworn in as a member of President Joe Biden’s Cabinet later this week. Then Lt. Gov. Daniel J. McKee will be officially sworn in as Rhode Island’s 76th governor and serve the remaining two years of the term."

“I’m looking forward to working with incoming Governor McKee, as I have with every Rhode Island governor,'' Reed said.

"He’s already demonstrated a commitment to combating COVID-19,'' said Reed, who reaffirmed his own commitment to delivering more federal relief dollars to Rhode Island as a senior member of the Appropriations Committee.

As the head of the U.S. Department of Commerce, Raimondo would oversee a nearly $9 billion annual budget; a complex organization that comprises 12 separate federal bureaus and agencies and about 47,000 federal employees.