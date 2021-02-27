Police: Woman killed, man injured in St. Louis hit-and-run

A woman was killed and a man critically injured in St. Louis when they were struck by a vehicle, which fled the scene, police said.

Tiffany Kurkjian, 48, of Millstadt, Illinois, died at a hospital after being hit by a vehicle at an intersection at 11:51 p.m. Friday, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

A 45-year-old man was in critical, but stable, condition at a hospital.

Police said the victims were walking when they were struck by a gray or silver 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse.