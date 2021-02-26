South Carolina town’s police chief to retire in April

A South Carolina town's chief of police has announced his retirement.

Summerville’s chief of police, Jon Rogers, said he notified his staff about his plan to retire this week. His last day will be April 16.

“It’s been an honor to serve alongside the men and women of the Summerville Police Department. I have enormous gratitude for the talented and dedicated employees of the Town of Summerville and a deep appreciation for the community. Leadership is about empowering others and supporting them on their journey to success. I hope the police department remains positive and continues to work well together to keep our community safe,” Rogers said.

According to the Summerville Police Department, Rogers joined the agency in 1999 as a patrolman after serving five years with the Isle of Palms Police Department, news outlets reported. He worked his way up the ranks to chief in 2016.

During his tenure with the department, he has served as commander of the Criminal Investigations Division, sergeant of criminal investigations, detective, patrol supervisor, professional standards officer, and field training officer.

Mayor Ricky Waring congratulated Rogers on his retirement and wished him the best.

“The town is better for his leadership,” Waring said.

The Summerville Town Council is expected to appoint a new police chief at the next regularly scheduled council meeting on March 11.