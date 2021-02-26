Prosecutors to seek death penalty in soldier’s slaying

Federal prosecutors said they will seek the death penalty if the estranged husband of a Fort Campbell soldier is convicted of killing her in an off-duty shooting at the sprawling Army post on the Kentucky-Tennessee border.

Acting U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett announced the move Thursday after a superseding indictment was returned this week charging Victor Everette Silvers of Clarksville, Tennessee, with first-degree murder, attempted first degree murder, domestic violence, violation of a protection order and other counts in the 2018 death of Brittney Niecol Silvers of Jacksonville, Florida.

Victor Silvers is represented by the federal public defender’s office, which doesn’t comment on open cases.

Court records show a domestic violence order prohibited Victor Silvers from possessing a firearm and ordered him to stay 300 feet (about 91 meters) away from his wife. An affidavit alleges that he went to his estranged wife’s home, where she was socializing with a male friend, and shot both. The friend was wounded but survived.

Brittney Silvers was assigned to the 96th Aviation Support Battalion at Fort Campbell.