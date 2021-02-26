2 hurt when Army helicopter crashes at Alabama base

Two people were hurt when a helicopter went down at the Army’s main training base in south Alabama.

Officials at Fort Rucker did not immediately release information about the extent of injuries or a potential cause of the accident, which happened Thursday afternoon. But photos and videos from new outlets showed an Army helicopter lying on its ride side with significant damage at a base landing field.

Fort Rucker is the Army’s primary training facility for helicopter pilots. The incident involved an AH-64 Apache helicopter with a crew conducting flight training, according to a statement from the base.