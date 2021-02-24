Pro-Trump candidate plans to challenge Rep. Kinzinger, one of the former president’s critics

CHICAGO — In what could be a foreshadowing of national fault lines in the Republican Party, a pro-Donald Trump Republican announced plans on Wednesday to challenge one of the former president’s most vocal critics in Congress, Illinois U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger.

Catalina Lauf, of suburban Woodstock, first announced her intentions on social media to challenge Kinzinger for the 16th Congressional District, which skirts the Chicago suburbs from the Indiana border to the Wisconsin line. Lauf, who last year ran an unsuccessful Republican primary bid in the 14th Congressional District where she lives, also filed paperwork to establish a committee to raise money for the 2022 campaign, according to paperwork filed Tuesday with the Federal Election Commission.

“Over this last year — over the last two or three years, really — the country’s been in a lot of turmoil and we’re seeing that manifest itself in Congress,” Lauf said in a phone interview, pointing to what she calls the “heavily politicized COVID-19 response” among other issues. “And now you have a representative like Adam who would rather spend his time and platform talking about impeachment and censoring Marjorie Taylor-Greene — another member of Congress. That’s not representing the values of our district, and it’s not servant leadership.”

Kinzinger, a Channahon Republican, was among 10 GOP members of the U.S. House who voted to impeach Trump following the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol in Washington. He has since made national headlines for his criticism of the former president and was among 11 House Republicans who joined Democrats in stripping Taylor-Greene, a GOP House member from Georgia, of her House Committee assignments.

The controversial votes, along with Kinzinger’s recently announced “Country First” campaign and political action committee aimed, have landed him in hot water with some members of the party. He’s drawn censures and rebukes from local Republicans who have vowed to bankroll a GOP challenger.

A campaign between Kinzinger and Lauf could symbolize the current apparent schism in the Republican Party between Trump’s loyalists and the former president’s critics within the GOP. Kinzinger has seen that firsthand, facing censure from several county GOP parties and a mild rebuke from the Illinois Republican Party over his criticism of Trump and impeachment vote.

In announcing her bid on Twitter, Lauf called Kinzinger a “fake Republican.”

Asked whether she was nudged by party leaders — or Trump himself — to jump into the race, Lauf said, “I was encouraged, yes, but it was a personal decision.”

Longtime Trump adviser Corey Lewandowski took to Twitter and threw his support behind Lauf, calling her a “strong candidate” who “can win and will support the America First Agenda.”

A Kinzinger spokeswoman said in a statement that “Congressman Kinzinger has a proven record of leadership and integrity, serving the interests of his constituents and his country — not the sole interests of one man.”

Lauf’s interest in the seat comes a year after she unsuccessfully sought the GOP nomination to take on Democratic U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood in the north and west suburban and exurban 14th Congressional District. State Sen. Jim Oberweis, of Sugar Grove, won the Republican primary before losing to Underwood in the November election.

A relative political newcomer, Lauf spoke during the opening night of the Republican National Convention last August — just months after losing to Oberweis.

But Lauf had some Trump White House ties. She worked for a year as a political appointee in the Trump administration’s Department of Commerce.

Lauf said she still supports the former president’s hard line on illegal immigration, including building a wall along the nation’s southern border, and has said she does not oppose legal immigration.

Asked about living outside the 16th District, Lauf said she didn’t view it as a liability. The U.S. Constitution requires U.S. House candidates to be at least age 25 and a resident of the U.S. for seven years and to live in the state where they want to serve as a member of Congress.

For now, Lauf said, she’s waiting to see how a once-a-decade census-based remap of political districts shakes out, in case her residence is added into the current 16th District. If not, Lauf said she would move if she wins.

