National Politics

Police: Armed man shot by officer during traffic stop dies

The Associated Press

ERLANGER, Ky.

An armed man shot by Kentucky police officers during a traffic stop has died, authorities said.

The man was pronounced dead Sunday at a hospital in Florence, where he was taken after being shot, Kentucky State Police said.

Two Villa Hills officers stopped a truck late Saturday for driving slowly on Interstate 75 in Erlanger, Kentucky State Police Trooper Corey Elliott told news outlets. As the officers approached the driver, he pulled out a handgun and one of the officers fired, hitting the man, police said. Neither officer was injured.

Authorities have not identified the officers or the man who was shot.

A statement from the City of Villa Hills said the matter had been turned over to state police to investigate, and the city was cooperating.

