Police: Officer responding to dispute shot, killed armed man

A police officer responding to a dispute between a man and his former girlfriend shot and killed the man after he allegedly refused to drop a gun in the basement of an eastern Pennsylvania home, authorities said.

Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin said Ryan Shirey, 27, was pronounced dead by the county coroner's office at the Catasauqua home following the shooting, which occurred shortly after 2 p.m. Friday.

Shirey and his father were at the house along with the woman, who is a caretaker for Shirey's mother, Martin said. The ex-girlfriend called police during an argument the older man described as “heated," he said.

State police said three Catasauqua officers responded and Shirey fled to the basement and got a revolver.

Martin said Shirey was ordered to put down the gun but didn't comply, and one of the officers shot and killed him. State police said the officer who fired has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation.

State police, the county homicide task force and the district attorney's office are investigating.