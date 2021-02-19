National Politics

Eastern Missouri man faces 2 misdemeanors in Capitol riot

The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS

An eastern Missouri man was charged Friday with two misdemeanors related to the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Nicholas Burton Reimler, 28, of Cedar Hill, made his initial appearance in federal court on charges of violent entry or disorderly conduct and entry to a restricted building or grounds. Both charges are misdemeanors that carry maximum sentences ranging from six months to a year behind bars.

Federal charging documents detailing the allegations against Reimler were not immediately released.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Noelle Collins followed the recommendation of federal prosecutors and released Reimler on his own recognizance.

Reimler said his family was in the process of hiring an attorney for him. Cedar Hill is an unincorporated town about 35 miles (56 kilometers) southwest of St. Louis.

