4 police officers open fire on man outside Atlanta

State law officers are investigating after a gun battle between four police officers and a man in DeKalb County.

Police were responding to a report of a domestic dispute Monday evening when they encountered 21-year-old Terace Williams outside a residence, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a statement Tuesday.

Officers told Williams to show his hands and surrender, but he fired on the officers, the GBI said. Four DeKalb County police officers returned fire, hitting Williams.

Williams was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he was in critical condition, the GBI said. No officers were hurt.

