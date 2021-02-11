Stolen moped call leads to police killing man in S Carolina

Police officers in a South Carolina college town shot and killed a 25-year-old man who pulled out a gun as they talked to him about a stolen moped, authorities said.

State agents are investigating the death of Gregory Chandler Metz, of Greenville, at a Circle K in Clemson around 1:15 a.m. Thursday, Pickens County Coroner Kandy Kelley said.

Two officers confronted Metz about the stolen moped and they began to struggle, Clemson Police Chief Jorge Campos said in a statement.

As they fought, Metz pulled out a gun and the officers shot him, Campos said.

The chief said the officers were not injured and gave Metz first aid until paramedics arrived. His statement did not identify the officers.

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting.